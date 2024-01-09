South Korea prepares for heavy snowfall: warning issued for Seoul

Snow began to blanket parts of South Korea early Tuesday morning. The Greater Seoul area is forecast to receive up to 3 centimeters of snow per hour during the evening rush hour, the state meteorological agency said, UNN writes, citing Yonhap.

As of 9 a.m. local time, a heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the Greater Seoul area. Up to 10 centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate in the region. A notice is issued when snowfall is expected to reach 5 centimeters or more within 24 hours.

As of 10 a.m., the country's Interior Ministry had raised the danger level due to snow to "caution.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), snow is expected to fall at a rate of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour across the capital during the evening rush hour, warning caution against occasional heavy snowfall.

Morning lows ranged from minus 7°C to 0°C, while afternoon highs were forecast to range from 1 to 10°C.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that as the belt of snow clouds that formed over the Yellow Sea moves inland, more and more regions will be affected by the snow, and it will rain or snow in most parts of the country by noon.

Rain or snow will continue overnight across most of Greater Seoul and continue through Wednesday morning in southern and eastern parts of Gyeonggi-do Province and southwestern Jeolla Province, including Gwangju.

