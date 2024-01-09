Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 180

The death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes that hit Japan has risen to 180. This is evidenced by data published by the authorities of Ishikawa Prefecture, Kyodo News writes, UNN reports .

Details

At least 120 people are reported missing, with emergency services unable to reach them to confirm their whereabouts.

The number of victims is 565 people. About 28,000 residents of the earthquake-affected areas continue to stay in evacuation centers.

Ishikawa Prefecture suffered the most from the disaster: at least 1,370 houses were completely or partially destroyed, and fires destroyed more than 300 buildings.

More than 80 schools, including those in Wajima and Suzu, are unable to hold classes because of the damaged facilities.

According to the local municipal government and firefighters, about 200 buildings were destroyed in the Wajima market as a result of the fire, which began on January 1.

