Japan earthquake death toll rises to 161

The death toll from Japan's devastating earthquake on New Year's Day has risen, according to authorities, to 161, writes UNN citing the BBC.

Efforts continue to find more than 100 people who remain missing a week later.

But bad weather hinders rescuers: amid heavy rain and snow, there is a threat of landslides and building collapse.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the remote Noto Peninsula, destroying buildings and causing a major fire.

Most of the deaths were recorded in the hardest-hit cities of Wajima and Suzu.

Meanwhile, the number of missing people has dropped from 195 to just over 100. The death toll rose from 120 reported on Sunday.

It is reported that more than 2,000 people remain cut off from the rest of the world due to extensive damage to roads. Several more people are in shelters.

The Japanese military is distributing supplies, including food, water and blankets, to those displaced from their homes.

The Defense Department said in a statement Sunday that it has deployed about 6,000 troops to help in the relief mission.

They added that they believe there are still people alive who need to be rescued and pledged to continue life-saving operations despite the end of the critical 72-hour window to find survivors.

Rescue stories are emerging. A 90-year-old woman was found alive under the rubble after five days in Suzu.

As of Monday morning local time, more than 1,200 tremors had been recorded since New Year's Day, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Japan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, and activity around Noto has been increasing since late 2020.

Over 500 small and medium-sized earthquakes have occurred here in the last three years.