South Korea is ready to accept North Korean prisoners of war from Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39403 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103526 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115795 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100695 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112893 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152320 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65960 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109022 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80187 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45878 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73365 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143061 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175456 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32962 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73365 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133912 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135791 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164106 views
Actual
South Korea is ready to accept North Korean prisoners of war from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26234 views

The South Korean government has declared its readiness to accept captured North Korean soldiers. Among the captured DPRK representatives, there is already a desire to obtain refugee status in South Korea.

The South Korean TV channel KBS recently reported that  of the North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region have expressed intentions to go to South Korea. The South Korean government confirmed in a statement that the country is ready to accept any North Korean soldiers captured during the fighting between the Russian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Reported by UNN with reference to KBSThe Hankyoreh and Bloomberg.

Details

South Korea is ready to take North Korean prisoners of war from Ukraine

 - South Korean media report, citing Seoul's statement.

In  the context of the announcement, an example is mentioned of how one of several North Korean soldiers captured last month  expressed his intention to go to South Korea.

First, I plan to apply for refugee status and go to South Korea

- he said and asked if he would be accepted if he applied for refugee status.

This is the first time that a North Korean prisoner of war has expressed his intention to go to South Korea, KBS notes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea responded to this request. 

According to the Constitution, North Korean soldiers are our citizens, and respect for the free will of people is in line with international law and customs," the ministry said in a statement.

The official said: "We have already conveyed our government's position to the Ukrainian side and will continue the necessary consultations."

Add

Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region. Ukraine's ambassador to South Korea said he was open to dialogue, given the threat to their lives if they returned to the DPRK.

Recall

4000 DPRK soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, but their activities continue. About 12,000 North Korean soldiers are operating as part of Russian units.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising