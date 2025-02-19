The South Korean TV channel KBS recently reported that of the North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region have expressed intentions to go to South Korea. The South Korean government confirmed in a statement that the country is ready to accept any North Korean soldiers captured during the fighting between the Russian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

South Korea is ready to take North Korean prisoners of war from Ukraine - South Korean media report, citing Seoul's statement.

In the context of the announcement, an example is mentioned of how one of several North Korean soldiers captured last month expressed his intention to go to South Korea.

First, I plan to apply for refugee status and go to South Korea - he said and asked if he would be accepted if he applied for refugee status.

This is the first time that a North Korean prisoner of war has expressed his intention to go to South Korea, KBS notes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea responded to this request.

According to the Constitution, North Korean soldiers are our citizens, and respect for the free will of people is in line with international law and customs," the ministry said in a statement.

The official said: "We have already conveyed our government's position to the Ukrainian side and will continue the necessary consultations."

Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region. Ukraine's ambassador to South Korea said he was open to dialogue, given the threat to their lives if they returned to the DPRK.

4000 DPRK soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, but their activities continue. About 12,000 North Korean soldiers are operating as part of Russian units.

