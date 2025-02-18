“Sharing intelligence and combat experience would be mutually beneficial.” Budanov on cooperation with South Korea

Strengthening military cooperation between Ukraine and South Korea is mutually beneficial for both countries, as they share a common enemy, North Korea.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) Kirill Budanov in an interview with The Chosun, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, Budanov emphasized the common strategic interests of such military cooperation.

Both Ukraine and South Korea are facing the same enemy - North Korea. South Korea has decades of intelligence on North Korea that would be invaluable to us - He said.

According to the Chief of the Intelligence Service, South Korea has not participated in large-scale hostilities with North Korean troops since the Korean War of 1950-1953.

Ukraine is now experiencing this firsthand. Sharing intelligence and combat experience would be mutually beneficial. I hope to see closer cooperation between our two countries in the future - He said.

Recall

Earlier, Ukraine's Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko said that Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the possible transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers who were taken prisoner in the Kursk region in January.

According to him, Ukraine will consult with South Korea on how to transfer them.

However, if they refuse to be handed over to South Korea, and want to return to their homeland, Ukraine will be obliged to repatriate them under the Geneva Conventions.