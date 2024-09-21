South Carolina executes a death sentence for the first time in 13 years

A man has been executed in South Carolina for the first time in 13 years. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, 46-year-old Freddie Owens, who was sentenced to death for murder, was executed in the US state of South Carolina. This is the first execution in the state in 13 years. Owens, who was convicted in 1999 of killing a store clerk during a robbery, was executed by lethal injection.

The governor of the state rejected his request for clemency, and the South Carolina Supreme Court refused to grant a stay of execution. Earlier, executions were suspended due to problems with the supply of lethal injection substances, forcing authorities to pass a law to protect chemical suppliers.

In addition to the injection, inmates in South Carolina can choose between execution and the electric chair. Owens' execution was the first of five carried out in the United States this week.