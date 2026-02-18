Sought meeting with Putin and used Russian women - new details of "Epstein files"

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
08:42 AM • 1448 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 5112 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 17985 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 34072 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 35028 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 36201 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 32164 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 26920 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 30391 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 37890 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.9m/s
68%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 14195 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 6002 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 9730 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 10177 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 12999 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 42134 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 56789 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 64074 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 84848 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 87678 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 14060 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 26725 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 22252 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 32211 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 29811 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Sought meeting with Putin and used Russian women - new details of "Epstein files"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The released documents indicate that Jeffrey Epstein sought to meet with Putin and established ties with the Russian elite. He used young Russian women and girls offered by modeling agencies and Russian criminals.

Sought meeting with Putin and used Russian women - new details of "Epstein files"

The late American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein tried to establish ties with the Russian political elite and, according to documents released by the US Department of Justice, was willing to do anything to secure a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

According to the published documents, Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking and committed suicide in a New York prison, traveled to Russia and had a network of criminals who sought out young Russian women and girls.

The documents also indicate that Epstein likely visited Russia several times. A Russian business visa was issued to the financier in June 2018, when Moscow was hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Travel itineraries show that he planned to watch the Morocco-Iran match in St. Petersburg and the Uruguay-France match in Nizhny Novgorod. The US Department of Justice report also contains an application for a Russian visa from 2011.

Let's try to arrange a meeting with Putin

- Epstein wrote in January 2014 in an email to Thorbjørn Jagland, former Prime Minister of Norway and then Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

He repeated this request in 2015 and 2018.

In addition, Epstein and his network exploited the desire of some young women and girls to leave Russia and their precarious immigration status while in the US, the publication states.

Flight data shows numerous trips booked for Epstein and Russian women on his behalf. Many women were offered to Epstein by Russian modeling agencies, which often emphasized that the women were young and blonde.

Another interesting fact is that a prominent figure in these documents is Russian diplomat Vitaly Churkin, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN from 2006 until his death in 2017.

Documents show that Epstein and Churkin met several times in 2016–2017. In August 2016, Epstein invited Churkin to lunch with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and businessman Tom Barrack, who is now the US Ambassador to Turkey.

The documents also indicate that Epstein helped arrange an internship for Churkin's son, Maxim, at a New York investment fund in late 2016.

Epstein also tried to get acquainted with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Recall

Former US First Lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused the administration of current President Donald Trump of "covering up" information regarding the case of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Hillary Clinton
Council of Europe
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City
Turkey