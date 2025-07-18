$41.870.05
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Songs in Russian were played at a party in one of the capital's clubs: police drew up a report on the establishment's administrator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2738 views

Kyiv police drew up a report on the administrator of a capital club for performing Russian-language songs at a party. Law enforcement officers also appealed to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

Songs in Russian were played at a party in one of the capital's clubs: police drew up a report on the establishment's administrator

A video from a party in one of the capital's clubs, where songs in Russian were performed, went viral on social media. Law enforcement officers conducted a check and drew up a protocol against the establishment's administrator, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Context

Yesterday, a video was published on Telegram channels from an entertainment establishment in the Holosiivskyi district, where songs in the language of the aggressor country were performed. An investigative and operational group from the territorial police unit arrived at the scene and documented the circumstances of the incident.  

As a result of the check, a protocol was drawn up against the establishment's administrator under Part 1 of Article 155 of the Code of Administrative Offenses — violation of rules for providing services by service sector employees  

- the report says.

In addition, law enforcement officers sent an official appeal to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language for an appropriate response to the violation of language legislation.  

Law enforcement officers also called on organizers of cultural and entertainment establishments to be responsible and comply with current legislation.

The public use of the aggressor state's language in the context of the ongoing war is unacceptable - the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
