Son of former head of Chernivtsi regional state administration tragically dies in Kyiv

The son of the former head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, deputy of the Chernivtsi Regional Council of 3-4 convocations, now the head of the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Chernivtsi region, Mykhailo Romaniv, died in Kyiv under tragic circumstances - the source told UNN.

It is known that the deceased Mykhailo Romaniv Jr. was born in 1979. Details about the circumstances of the death are currently unknown.

According to local media, the man worked for the National Security and Defense Council.