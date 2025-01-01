Some positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77299 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156021 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156021 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139259 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136957 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136957 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176471 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176471 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111677 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168196 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104643 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136214 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 135568 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135568 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 67752 views

05:55 PM • 67752 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 104421 views

06:08 PM • 104421 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 106619 views

06:35 PM • 106619 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156032 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168199 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135580 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136224 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136065 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136065 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153126 views
Some positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk

Some positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 27610 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27610 views

Under the cover of fog and smoke grenades, the occupiers destroyed some positions of the Defense Forces in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy also conducted assault operations at Pokrovske, Kharkiv and other directions.

Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk under the cover of fog and using smoke grenades. As a result of the assault and fire, some Ukrainian positions were destroyed. This was reported by the official channel of the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” (OSG “Khortytsia”) Khortytskyi Viter, reports UNN.

It is reported that over the past day, the enemy's main attack efforts were concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector. Enemy assault groups tried to infiltrate our combat formations in the direction of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Dachenske, Lysivka, Novovasylivka, Solone, Pishchane, Shevchenko and Vovkove. The fighting continues, and the enemy is trying to realize its numerical advantage and develop an offensive.

“Under the cover of fog and using smoke grenades, the enemy attacked the positions of the defense forces in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk - on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions. As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed,” the statement said.

It is also reported that the enemy unsuccessfully tried to conduct assault operations in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector and in the area of Lozova and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector. In the area of Nova Kruglyakivka, Ukrainian troops damaged an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier.

Urban fighting in Toretsk: enemy tries to break through Shcherbynivka31.12.24, 19:23 • 22069 views

In addition, Khortytsia Wind reported on the situation in other areas:

  • Intense fighting continues in the Liman sector. The enemy attacked the positions of the defense forces near Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, in Makiivka, Terny and in the direction of Torske. The enemy attacks were repelled.
  • The enemy also continues to try to improve the tactical situation in the area of Bilohorivka in the Siverskyi sector. It was not successful.
  • In the Kurakhove sector, enemy assault groups were most active in the areas of Petropavlivka, Dachne, Ukrainka, Shevchenko and in the urban area of Kurakhove. The occupants continue to amass forces for further attacks.
  • In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka. Measures are underway to detect and destroy enemy assault groups.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
toretskToretsk
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

