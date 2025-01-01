Some positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk

Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk under the cover of fog and using smoke grenades. As a result of the assault and fire, some Ukrainian positions were destroyed. This was reported by the official channel of the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” (OSG “Khortytsia”) Khortytskyi Viter, reports UNN.

It is reported that over the past day, the enemy's main attack efforts were concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector. Enemy assault groups tried to infiltrate our combat formations in the direction of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Dachenske, Lysivka, Novovasylivka, Solone, Pishchane, Shevchenko and Vovkove. The fighting continues, and the enemy is trying to realize its numerical advantage and develop an offensive.

“Under the cover of fog and using smoke grenades, the enemy attacked the positions of the defense forces in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk - on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions. As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed,” the statement said.

It is also reported that the enemy unsuccessfully tried to conduct assault operations in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector and in the area of Lozova and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector. In the area of Nova Kruglyakivka, Ukrainian troops damaged an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier.

Urban fighting in Toretsk: enemy tries to break through Shcherbynivka

In addition, Khortytsia Wind reported on the situation in other areas:

Intense fighting continues in the Liman sector. The enemy attacked the positions of the defense forces near Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, in Makiivka, Terny and in the direction of Torske. The enemy attacks were repelled.

The enemy also continues to try to improve the tactical situation in the area of Bilohorivka in the Siverskyi sector. It was not successful.

In the Kurakhove sector, enemy assault groups were most active in the areas of Petropavlivka, Dachne, Ukrainka, Shevchenko and in the urban area of Kurakhove. The occupants continue to amass forces for further attacks.