"Solntsepek" munitions explode in Belgorod region of Russia: 3 soldiers killed

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 41062 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135268 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140583 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162451 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147118 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215991 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202724 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Solntsepek" munitions explode in Belgorod region of Russia: 3 soldiers killed

"Solntsepek" munitions explode in Belgorod region of Russia: 3 soldiers killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13795 views

Three Russian soldiers were killed by an explosion of ammunition from a Solntsepek flamethrower system in Shebekino, Belgorod region, Russia, on June 13.

On the evening of June 13, ammunition from the Solntsepek system exploded in Shebekino, Belgorod region of Russia , killing 3 Russian soldiers. This is reported by ASTRA, according to UNN

On June 13, a powerful explosion was heard in Shebekino, and local media reported that a Russian bomb could have fallen on the town. Later, the governor of  Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote that "an explosion occurred on the outskirts of the town of Shebekino. The causes of the incident are being established". According to him, no one was injured, and 10 private households and one car were damaged. 

ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services reported that ammunition from a Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepek" exploded in the suburbs in the evening. At least three Russian soldiers were killed in the explosion. The cause of the explosion is unknown, but according to preliminary data, it was "spontaneous".

As previously reported,  at least 93 times Russian VKS accidentally bombed the Belgorod region and occupied territories over the past 4 months. Almost four dozen more fallen bombs cannot be cleared in the so-called "DPR"

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

