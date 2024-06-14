"Solntsepek" munitions explode in Belgorod region of Russia: 3 soldiers killed

On the evening of June 13, ammunition from the Solntsepek system exploded in Shebekino, Belgorod region of Russia , killing 3 Russian soldiers. This is reported by ASTRA, according to UNN .

On June 13, a powerful explosion was heard in Shebekino, and local media reported that a Russian bomb could have fallen on the town. Later, the governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote that "an explosion occurred on the outskirts of the town of Shebekino. The causes of the incident are being established". According to him, no one was injured, and 10 private households and one car were damaged.

ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services reported that ammunition from a Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepek" exploded in the suburbs in the evening. At least three Russian soldiers were killed in the explosion. The cause of the explosion is unknown, but according to preliminary data, it was "spontaneous".

As previously reported, at least 93 times Russian VKS accidentally bombed the Belgorod region and occupied territories over the past 4 months. Almost four dozen more fallen bombs cannot be cleared in the so-called "DPR"