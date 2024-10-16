Soldier killed in Moscow region turned out to be a high-ranking GRU officer - RosMedia
Kyiv • UNN
Nikita Klenkov, a GRU officer who recently returned from Ukraine, was killed in Russia. He served at the Special Operations Forces Training Center and was shot dead near his place of service.
Russian soldier Nikita Klenkov, who was killed in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow, was an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), UNN reports, citing the Russian media.
Details
According to the Russian media, Klenkov served in the military unit 43292, the Special Operations Forces Training Center. He held the position of deputy commander of the unit.
The victim was registered at the address of this center in the city of Solnechnogorsk-2. At the same time, in the contacts of some users, he was listed as "Nikita Aleksandrovich Klenkov SSO" and "SSO of the Russian Defense Ministry 92xx".
According to the leaks, which were reviewed by the Russian media, Klenkov ordered Yandex Food delivery to the GRU headquarters and also visited a clinic near the GRU building.
Klenkov was shot 20 minutes away from the SSO Training Center.
Earlier, Russian media reported that Klenkov returned from Ukraine a week ago.
