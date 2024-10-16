An officer of the Russian Armed Forces, who had recently returned from Ukraine, was shot dead in the Moscow region - rosmedia
In Russia, unidentified persons killed a deputy commander of a military unit who had recently returned from the war in Ukraine. The officer was shot dead in his car, the attacker fled, and an investigation is underway.
In Russia, unidentified persons shot dead an officer of the Russian Armed Forces who returned from the war in Ukraine less than a month ago. This was reported by a number of Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports .
The murder took place in the Moscow region - the man was shot dead while he was in his car. According to Russian media, the man was a deputy commander of a military unit.
The killer was probably also in the car and fired from the window. The deceased's car was hit by three bullets, after which the jeep crashed into a fence. The shooter managed to flee the scene.
It is noted that the deceased returned home only a few weeks ago after participating in the war against Ukraine.
Experts are currently working at the scene of the incident , and the investigation is ongoing. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of murder and illegal arms trafficking. The investigation is under the control of the Moscow Region Prosecutor's Office.
In the summer, in Moscow , the car of the deputy head of the satellite communications radio center of the Russian armed forces exploded.