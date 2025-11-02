Social Worker's Day, International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists: what is celebrated on November 2

Today, November 2, the world celebrates Zero Task Day and the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, and in Ukraine - Social Worker's Day, writes UNN.

Zero Task Day

Zero Task Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of November. Zero Task Day is not just about doing nothing, but about enjoying the present moment and appreciating life. It's a day to let go of the constant need to be productive and just be.

By taking a break from our usual tasks, we give our minds and bodies a chance to renew, our consciousness to reset, which leads to better mental well-being and increased productivity in the long run. Restoring physical and mental resources is an investment in your health and care for the future, it is a sign of self-love and ensuring active life.

The concept of Zero Task Day is linked to the end of daylight saving time. By setting the clock back one hour, we gain an extra hour. While it may be tempting to use this hour to complete tasks, Zero Task Day encourages us to dedicate this time to ourselves.

All Souls' Day

On November 2, Catholics celebrate All Souls' Day. This holiday follows All Saints' Day. Traditionally, on this day, Christians visit the graves of their relatives, bring flowers and light candles. On this day, memorial services are held in churches.

Until the 10th century AD, Christians commemorated the dead only within the family circle. Every year, on days that were directly close to the date of death, special prayers for the dead were read. Therefore, there was no single church holiday.

This tradition was first introduced in monasteries. There, one day was appointed when all ministers remembered their predecessors and martyrs who died for the Christian faith.

Dynamic Harmlessness Day

November 2 is Dynamic Harmlessness Day. This term was coined by Jay Dinshah, who is the founder of the vegan society in the USA. He based it on Mahatma Gandhi's concept of non-violence, where a person should cause the least harm, while removing pain and replacing it with kindness and care for people.

Followers of the idea of harmlessness suggest that on this day, all harmful things should be written down and a plan for their gradual elimination should be drawn up. They advise starting with giving up meat and goods produced using child labor. You can also spread Jay Dinshah's concepts on social networks and share your ideas for improving life in the world with friends.

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists is observed annually on November 2. It was established by the United Nations in 2013 in response to a global problem - most crimes against journalists remain unsolved, and only in one out of ten cases are killers brought to justice. This situation undermines freedom of speech, intimidates the media, and often deprives citizens of important information.

The initiative to celebrate this date is intended to raise awareness of the threats faced by journalists, especially in conditions of conflict or political instability.

A significant impetus for the creation of this day was the events in Mali, where journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon were killed on November 2, 2013. The tragedy became a symbol of the threat to journalists working in dangerous conditions.

Social Worker's Day

Every year, on the first Sunday of November, Social Worker's Day is celebrated in Ukraine. The work of social workers is a priority, especially in wartime conditions. Currently, social workers have become a support for thousands of Ukrainians who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

Today, more than 150,000 people work in the social sphere in Ukraine.

