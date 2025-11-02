Social Worker's Day, International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists: what is celebrated on November 2

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 31500 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 63245 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 68480 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 92838 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 84071 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 42994 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 55994 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45185 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37938 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 37282 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: detailsNovember 1, 09:52 PM • 10704 views
Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian musicVideoNovember 1, 10:23 PM • 16780 views
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering DisinformationNovember 2, 01:25 AM • 22582 views
Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threats02:23 AM • 9084 views
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journey04:05 AM • 5200 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 92839 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 84071 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 87825 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 73409 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 64761 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Xi Jinping
Musician
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 26408 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 68480 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 87825 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 52542 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 60901 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Heating

Social Worker's Day, International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists: what is celebrated on November 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

Today, November 2, the world celebrates Zero Task Day and the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. In Ukraine, Social Worker's Day is celebrated, and Catholics honor All Souls' Day.

Social Worker's Day, International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists: what is celebrated on November 2

Today, November 2, the world celebrates Zero Task Day and the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, and in Ukraine - Social Worker's Day, writes UNN.

Zero Task Day

Zero Task Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of November. Zero Task Day is not just about doing nothing, but about enjoying the present moment and appreciating life. It's a day to let go of the constant need to be productive and just be.

By taking a break from our usual tasks, we give our minds and bodies a chance to renew, our consciousness to reset, which leads to better mental well-being and increased productivity in the long run. Restoring physical and mental resources is an investment in your health and care for the future, it is a sign of self-love and ensuring active life.

The concept of Zero Task Day is linked to the end of daylight saving time. By setting the clock back one hour, we gain an extra hour. While it may be tempting to use this hour to complete tasks, Zero Task Day encourages us to dedicate this time to ourselves.

All Souls' Day

On November 2, Catholics celebrate All Souls' Day. This holiday follows All Saints' Day. Traditionally, on this day, Christians visit the graves of their relatives, bring flowers and light candles. On this day, memorial services are held in churches.

Until the 10th century AD, Christians commemorated the dead only within the family circle. Every year, on days that were directly close to the date of death, special prayers for the dead were read. Therefore, there was no single church holiday.

This tradition was first introduced in monasteries. There, one day was appointed when all ministers remembered their predecessors and martyrs who died for the Christian faith.

Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died27.10.25, 20:47 • 26130 views

Dynamic Harmlessness Day

November 2 is Dynamic Harmlessness Day. This term was coined by Jay Dinshah, who is the founder of the vegan society in the USA. He based it on Mahatma Gandhi's concept of non-violence, where a person should cause the least harm, while removing pain and replacing it with kindness and care for people.

Followers of the idea of harmlessness suggest that on this day, all harmful things should be written down and a plan for their gradual elimination should be drawn up. They advise starting with giving up meat and goods produced using child labor. You can also spread Jay Dinshah's concepts on social networks and share your ideas for improving life in the world with friends.

How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist01.11.25, 09:00 • 92842 views

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists is observed annually on November 2. It was established by the United Nations in 2013 in response to a global problem - most crimes against journalists remain unsolved, and only in one out of ten cases are killers brought to justice. This situation undermines freedom of speech, intimidates the media, and often deprives citizens of important information.

The initiative to celebrate this date is intended to raise awareness of the threats faced by journalists, especially in conditions of conflict or political instability.

A significant impetus for the creation of this day was the events in Mali, where journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon were killed on November 2, 2013. The tragedy became a symbol of the threat to journalists working in dangerous conditions.

Since 2022, Russians have killed 135 journalists in Ukraine - Zelenskyy23.10.25, 18:13 • 3665 views

Social Worker's Day

Every year, on the first Sunday of November, Social Worker's Day is celebrated in Ukraine. The work of social workers is a priority, especially in wartime conditions. Currently, social workers have become a support for thousands of Ukrainians who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

Today, more than 150,000 people work in the social sphere in Ukraine.

MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function18.09.25, 12:29 • 31840 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society