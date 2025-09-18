$41.190.02
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The system will collect data from state registers, forming a Unified Social Register with information about recipients of social support.

MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function

The Verkhovna Rada supported as a whole as a law the government's draft law on the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere. This information system will actually form a complete picture of citizens, as data will be collected from various registers, writes UNN with reference to People's Deputy Oleksandr Fediienko.

Details

A Unified System is being introduced - an integrated reference and information environment that will combine all electronic social protection resources to centrally collect, store and process data of social support recipients.

- Fediienko said.

According to Fediienko, the system provides for interaction with state registers (civil status, property, military personnel, medical, judicial, tax registers, etc.) for the purpose of operational information exchange.

A Unified Social Register is also being formed, which will accumulate data on individuals, families and households that are entitled to social support or have applied for it.

The register will include:

  • electronic personal files;
    • social cards of individuals, families and households;
      • history of applications for support;
        • current social statuses.

          Access to the register and data entry will be free. The creation and operation of the system is financed from the state budget and international donors.

          Changes to the laws on local self-government and administrations are also proposed to implement the system locally.

          This draft law is designed to make social support more transparent, effective and accessible to citizens.

           - Fediienko noted.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          SocietyPolitics
          Verkhovna Rada