MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function

The Verkhovna Rada supported as a whole as a law the government's draft law on the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere. This information system will actually form a complete picture of citizens, as data will be collected from various registers, writes UNN with reference to People's Deputy Oleksandr Fediienko.

Details

A Unified System is being introduced - an integrated reference and information environment that will combine all electronic social protection resources to centrally collect, store and process data of social support recipients. - Fediienko said.

According to Fediienko, the system provides for interaction with state registers (civil status, property, military personnel, medical, judicial, tax registers, etc.) for the purpose of operational information exchange.

A Unified Social Register is also being formed, which will accumulate data on individuals, families and households that are entitled to social support or have applied for it.

The register will include:

electronic personal files;

social cards of individuals, families and households;

history of applications for support;

current social statuses.

Access to the register and data entry will be free. The creation and operation of the system is financed from the state budget and international donors.

Changes to the laws on local self-government and administrations are also proposed to implement the system locally.

This draft law is designed to make social support more transparent, effective and accessible to citizens. - Fediienko noted.

The Rada completely failed to vote for the Mriya application and the e-education document