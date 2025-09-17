The Rada completely failed to vote for the Mriya application and the e-education document

The Verkhovna Rada completely failed to vote for the bill, which planned to enshrine in law the use of the mobile application "Mriya" and electronic education documents. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law №13465.

Details

The draft law received only 219 votes during the first reading, with 226 required. The vote to send it for a second first reading also received 220 votes. In addition, the initiative to return the document for revision did not receive the required number of votes - only 219.

The authors of the bill proposed to enshrine in law the use of the mobile application "Mriya" and electronic education documents. In particular, it was stated that the Mriya application is an information and communication system, the tasks of which are:

providing users with information about the educational process;

ensuring communication and interaction between participants in the educational process;

forming, by means of the Mriya application, electronic displays of information contained in documents that can be presented (provided) through the Mriya application, and displaying other information that can be obtained from national electronic information resources, other information and communication systems, unified information systems and electronic document management systems;

processing (collection, registration, accumulation, storage, adaptation, modification, renewal, use and dissemination (distribution, transfer), depersonalization, destruction) of information about the educational process;

performing other tasks defined by law.

The owner of the Mriya application and the exclusive intellectual property rights to its software were to be the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

It was also proposed to enshrine in law an e-document on education, which, at the request of the applicant, could be formed through "Diia".

In addition, it was proposed that information systems in the field of education process personal data about applicants to educational institutions, participants in the educational process, including those contained in identity documents, education documents, including e-documents on education, academic titles, ZNO/NMT certificates, student (pupil) tickets.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the educational digital platform "Mriya" already covers 40 schools in six regions, and its large-scale expansion is planned for 2025.