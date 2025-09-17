The Rada completely failed to vote for the Mriya application and the e-education document

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 6750 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 23583 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 33002 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 34819 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 95162 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113385 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53011 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62007 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101728 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31548 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 40404 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 19778 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42026 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 10167 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 16068 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 8874 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 42068 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 95163 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 113386 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 61800 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 36382 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 41916 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 71307 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 68739 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73034 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dragon 2
Financial Times

The Rada completely failed to vote for the Mriya application and the e-education document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

The Verkhovna Rada did not support draft law No. 13465, which was supposed to enshrine the use of the Mriya mobile application and electronic education documents. The document did not receive the required number of votes for adoption as a basis, referral for a second first reading, or revision.

The Rada completely failed to vote for the Mriya application and the e-education document

The Verkhovna Rada completely failed to vote for the bill, which planned to enshrine in law the use of the mobile application "Mriya" and electronic education documents. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law №13465.

Details

The draft law received only 219 votes during the first reading, with 226 required. The vote to send it for a second first reading also received 220 votes. In addition, the initiative to return the document for revision did not receive the required number of votes - only 219.

The authors of the bill proposed to enshrine in law the use of the mobile application "Mriya" and electronic education documents. In particular, it was stated that the Mriya application is an information and communication system, the tasks of which are:

  • providing users with information about the educational process;
    • ensuring communication and interaction between participants in the educational process;
      • forming, by means of the Mriya application, electronic displays of information contained in documents that can be presented (provided) through the Mriya application, and displaying other information that can be obtained from national electronic information resources, other information and communication systems, unified information systems and electronic document management systems;
        • processing (collection, registration, accumulation, storage, adaptation, modification, renewal, use and dissemination (distribution, transfer), depersonalization, destruction) of information about the educational process;
          • performing other tasks defined by law.

            The owner of the Mriya application and the exclusive intellectual property rights to its software were to be the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

            It was also proposed to enshrine in law an e-document on education, which, at the request of the applicant, could be formed through "Diia".

            In addition, it was proposed that information systems in the field of education process personal data about applicants to educational institutions, participants in the educational process, including those contained in identity documents, education documents, including e-documents on education, academic titles, ZNO/NMT certificates, student (pupil) tickets.

            Recall

            President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the educational digital platform "Mriya" already covers 40 schools in six regions, and its large-scale expansion is planned for 2025.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            PoliticsEducation
            Verkhovna Rada
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Ukraine