Social and legal protection for foreign volunteers: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant bill of the Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will guarantee foreign volunteers proper social and legal protection, and most importantly, access to medical services on par with Ukrainian military personnel. The author of this draft law is the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the press center of the agency.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the adoption of this regulatory act will allow military medical commissions to:

determine the suitability of foreign candidates for contract service;

officially recognize the connection of injuries, traumas, and illnesses with military service;

prescribe necessary rehabilitation and assistance.

These changes will create a clear and unified legal framework for full medical support of foreign defenders at all stages of their service - added the Ministry of Defense.

The agency also added that they are awaiting the Verkhovna Rada's support for the draft law.

Additionally

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that foreign volunteers defending Ukraine under contract have the right to the status of a combatant. The procedure for obtaining it is identical to that for citizens of Ukraine.

Recall

