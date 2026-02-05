Social and legal protection for foreign volunteers: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant bill of the Ministry of Defense

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
01:04 PM • 2732 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 14382 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 37192 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 21149 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 22029 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19180 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13141 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13507 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19616 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30634 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.5m/s
84%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 18723 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 23994 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 25119 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 23810 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 15200 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 37192 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 57233 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 87268 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 87298 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 125889 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 3388 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 11290 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 31536 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 18685 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 18301 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Social and legal protection for foreign volunteers: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant bill of the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

The government approved the Ministry of Defense's bill, which guarantees social and legal protection for foreign volunteers. The document will provide access to medical services on par with Ukrainian military personnel.

Social and legal protection for foreign volunteers: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant bill of the Ministry of Defense
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will guarantee foreign volunteers proper social and legal protection, and most importantly, access to medical services on par with Ukrainian military personnel. The author of this draft law is the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the press center of the agency.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the adoption of this regulatory act will allow military medical commissions to:

  • determine the suitability of foreign candidates for contract service;
    • officially recognize the connection of injuries, traumas, and illnesses with military service;
      • prescribe necessary rehabilitation and assistance.

        These changes will create a clear and unified legal framework for full medical support of foreign defenders at all stages of their service

        - added the Ministry of Defense.

        The agency also added that they are awaiting the Verkhovna Rada's support for the draft law.

        Additionally

        Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that foreign volunteers defending Ukraine under contract have the right to the status of a combatant. The procedure for obtaining it is identical to that for citizens of Ukraine.

        Recall

        A new service for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has appeared in the Diia application - compensation for car insurance.

        The Ministry of Defense also reported that in 2026, financial assistance for solving social and domestic issues for military personnel is paid in the amount of their monthly monetary allowance.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine