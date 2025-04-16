"Snow White" banned in Lebanon due to the participation of an Israeli actress in the film

The Walt Disney studio film "Snow White" has been banned from being shown in Lebanese cinemas due to the presence of Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the role of the Evil Queen, in the film. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

The ban was issued by Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, who, according to local media, is also responsible for controlling cinema and media amid Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon that have caused civilian casualties.

Gadot has long been on Lebanon's "Israel Boycott List" and no film she stars in has ever been released in the country. - the publication quotes a representative of Italia Films, a Beirut-based distributor that serves Disney films in the region.

The Italia Films representative added that, contrary to some reports, "Snow White" has also not been banned in Kuwait.

The ban on "Snow White" in Lebanon follows a similar ban (about two months ago) on the Marvel film "Captain America: A Wonderful New World." It was not allowed to be released due to the presence of Israeli actress Shira Haas in the film.

Additionally

Gal Gadot was born in Israel and served in the Israel Defense Forces, and has been an outspoken defender of the country, especially after the Hamas attacks on October 7.

I never imagined that on the streets of the United States and in various cities around the world we would see people who do not condemn Hamas, but celebrate, justify and encourage the massacre of Jews, - she said in a passionate speech at the Anti-Defamation League's annual summit on March 4 in New York.

Disney earned over $87 million on "Snow White" despite criticism