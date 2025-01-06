Snow storm hits the US: 60 million people at risk

A snowstorm is approaching the eastern regions of the United States, which could be one of the worst in the last decade. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Heavy snowfall, record low temperatures and strong winds are expected. More than 60 million people could be affected by the disaster.

The snow front has already hit several central states, such as Kentucky, Kansas and Missouri, where weather conditions are deteriorating significantly. A state of emergency has been declared in many areas to coordinate local authorities and services.

The bad weather has had a significant impact on the transportation system, with thousands of flights canceled, causing serious disruptions to travel. Road services are working in an emergency mode, warning of the danger on the roads due to ice and poor visibility.

Despite the difficult conditions, official events are planned to take place in Washington, including the approval of the presidential election results. The authorities assure that the event will take place according to the schedule, although additional security measures are being taken to ensure its implementation.