Snow may fall as early as February 14: the Ukrainian Weather Center has given a forecast for the coming days

On February 14-15, snowy weather and a slight increase in air temperature in some regions of the country are expected in Ukraine, frosty weather is expected from February 17, and a certain restructuring of synoptic processes is possible from February 20. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

On February 14-15 and even a little bit on February 16, we still expect snow. Of course, it will not be too intense. We expect snow cover to form in most regions. Of course, it will be up to 5 cm thick on the plains - Ptukha said.

According to her, there may also be a slight increase in air temperature in some regions of the country.

"As for temperatures, they will rise slightly on February 14-15 due to more cloud cover and some air flows from the south in some regions, so in the daytime it may even go up to a plus, but not much," she added.

Ptukha noted that frosty weather will return to Ukraine as early as February 17, and a certain restructuring of synoptic processes is possible as early as February 20.

After this atmospheric front passes from the north, northwest, and moves to the southeast, the anticyclone will again have an impact starting on the 17th, and accordingly, we will have mostly calm weather again, without precipitation, but frosts will return. The nighttime minimums may again be in the range of -6, even up to -14 degrees in some places. In general, such frosty winter weather will last until February 20, in the foreseeable future. In the future, after February 20, there may be a certain restructuring of synoptic processes - Ptukha said.

