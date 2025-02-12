Snow may fall as early as February 14: the Ukrainian Weather Center has given a forecast for the coming days

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Snow may fall as early as February 14: the Ukrainian Weather Center has given a forecast for the coming days

Snow may fall as early as February 14: the Ukrainian Weather Center has given a forecast for the coming days

Kyiv  •  UNN

On February 14-15, snow of up to 5 cm and a slight warming to above-zero temperatures are expected in Ukraine. On February 17, frosts will return to -14°, and on February 20, synoptic processes may change.

On February 14-15, snowy weather and a slight increase in air temperature in some regions of the country are expected in Ukraine, frosty weather is expected from February 17, and a certain restructuring of synoptic processes is possible from February 20. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

On February 14-15 and even a little bit on February 16, we still expect snow. Of course, it will not be too intense. We expect snow cover to form in most regions. Of course, it will be up to 5 cm thick on the plains

- Ptukha said.

According to her, there may also be a slight increase in air temperature in some regions of the country.

"As for temperatures, they will rise slightly on February 14-15 due to more cloud cover and some air flows from the south in some regions, so in the daytime it may even go up to a plus, but not much," she added.

Ptukha noted that frosty weather will return to Ukraine as early as February 17, and a certain restructuring of synoptic processes is possible as early as February 20.

After this atmospheric front passes from the north, northwest, and moves to the southeast, the anticyclone will again have an impact starting on the 17th, and accordingly, we will have mostly calm weather again, without precipitation, but frosts will return. The nighttime minimums may again be in the range of -6, even up to -14 degrees in some places. In general, such frosty winter weather will last until February 20, in the foreseeable future. In the future, after February 20, there may be a certain restructuring of synoptic processes

- Ptukha said.

January 2025 was the warmest both in the world and in Ukraine - Ukrhydrometcenter12.02.25, 15:35 • 21709 views

