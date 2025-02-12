January 2025 was the warmest both in the world and in Ukraine - Ukrhydrometcenter

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33148 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74507 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112655 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91842 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122121 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101996 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113177 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156762 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101342 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79151 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50357 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147171 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179383 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78552 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102634 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135557 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137420 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165501 views
January 2025 was the warmest both in the world and in Ukraine - Ukrhydrometcenter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21709 views

January 2025 was the warmest month on record on the planet. In Ukraine, the temperature exceeded the climate norm by 3.3-3.7 degrees, reaching +18°C.

January 2025 was the warmest on record across the globe. In particular, for most regions of Ukraine, the first month of 2025 was also the warmest on record. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The European climate change service Copernicus has calculated that this January 2025 was the warmest January on record," she said.

January broke the temperature record despite expectations of cooling from La Niña06.02.25, 08:19 • 25533 views

For most regions of Ukraine, January was also the warmest on record.

In terms of regions, the western regions, Vinnytsia and Odesa, are among the warmest, and the rest of the regions have had the warmest January in the history of observations in Ukraine

- Ptukha noted.

According to her, the average monthly temperatures in January in Ukraine were 3.3 or 3.7 degrees higher than the climatic norm for this month.

"The highest temperatures we have observed are between +8 and +18 degrees. These are not the usual January values. And in most regions, the absolute values of the maximum temperature for the entire history of observations have been exceeded," Ptukha said.

Warm as April: the weather in Kyiv set three records in one day31.01.25, 13:10 • 38048 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising