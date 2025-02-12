January 2025 was the warmest both in the world and in Ukraine - Ukrhydrometcenter

January 2025 was the warmest on record across the globe. In particular, for most regions of Ukraine, the first month of 2025 was also the warmest on record. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The European climate change service Copernicus has calculated that this January 2025 was the warmest January on record," she said.

January broke the temperature record despite expectations of cooling from La Niña

For most regions of Ukraine, January was also the warmest on record.

In terms of regions, the western regions, Vinnytsia and Odesa, are among the warmest, and the rest of the regions have had the warmest January in the history of observations in Ukraine - Ptukha noted.

According to her, the average monthly temperatures in January in Ukraine were 3.3 or 3.7 degrees higher than the climatic norm for this month.

"The highest temperatures we have observed are between +8 and +18 degrees. These are not the usual January values. And in most regions, the absolute values of the maximum temperature for the entire history of observations have been exceeded," Ptukha said.

