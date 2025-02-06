January broke the temperature record despite expectations of cooling from La Niña

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54071 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100817 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104361 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101707 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128015 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103361 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161327 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105178 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101434 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81061 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110060 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104440 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121238 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128015 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161327 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151535 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183691 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110060 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137915 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139680 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167515 views
Actual
January broke the temperature record despite expectations of cooling from La Niña

January broke the temperature record despite expectations of cooling from La Niña

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25534 views

January 2024 was the hottest January on record, exceeding pre-industrial levels by 1.75°C. The La Niña phenomenon turned out to be weaker than predicted and failed to curb the rise in global temperatures.

Last month was the hottest January on record, despite expectations that cooler La Niña conditions could curb a string of record global temperatures, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), UNN reports with reference to France 24.

Details

The service said on Thursday that January was 1.75°C hotter than pre-industrial times, continuing a steady run of historic highs in 2023 and 2024, as human-caused greenhouse gas emissions push up temperatures.

Climatologists expected this exceptional period to end after El Niño warming peaked in January 2024, and conditions would gradually shift into the opposite, cooling La Niña phase.

But since then, the heat has remained at or near record levels, sparking debate among scientists about what other factors could lead to temperatures rising to the upper limit of expectations.

"That's what makes it a little bit unexpected... you don't see this cooling effect, or at least the temporary slowdown in global temperatures that we expected to see," Julien Nicolas, a climatologist at Copernicus, told AFP.

La Niña is expected to be weak and Copernicus said that prevailing temperatures in the equatorial Pacific indicate a "slowdown or halt" to the cooling phenomenon.

Nicholas said it could be completely gone by March.

Current La Niña phenomenon is weaker than expected - climatologists20.01.25, 13:58 • 53250 views

Copernicus reported that in January, Arctic sea ice reached a monthly record low, almost matching 2018. An analysis conducted in the United States this week ranked it as the second lowest in the dataset.

In general, 2025 is not expected to go down in history after 2023 and 2024: scientists predict that it will be the third hottest year.

Copernicus said it will closely monitor ocean temperatures throughout 2025 to get clues about how the climate might behave.

Scientists say that the period we are currently experiencing is likely the warmest period the Earth has experienced in the last 125 ,000 years.

Addendum

Last month, Copernicus announced that global temperatures averaged over 2023 and 2024 exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius for the first time.

Scientists warn that every fraction of a degree of warming above 1.5°C increases the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events such as heat waves, heavy rainfall, and droughts.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising