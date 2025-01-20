Current La Niña phenomenon is weaker than expected - climatologists

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 110756 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 107294 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 115292 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 142570 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105803 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 143300 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103967 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113587 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117056 views

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 125045 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 84354 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100932 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 87630 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 110756 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 142570 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 143300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 163209 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 87630 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100932 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 125045 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125628 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143551 views
Current La Niña phenomenon is weaker than expected - climatologists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53251 views

A new climatic phenomenon, La Niña, has begun in the Pacific Ocean, which will be shorter and weaker than the previous ones. The phenomenon may cause an increase in precipitation in South America and increase hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

The climate phenomenon of La Niña has begun to develop in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced. According to climatologists, this year's weather phenomenon is likely to be shorter and weaker than usual, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

La Niña occurs regularly in the South Pacific Ocean when a steady easterly wind drives warm water from the coasts of Peru and Chile toward Indonesia and Australia. As a result, cold water rises to the surface from the sea depths, and the region experiences a cold snap.

Meteorologists told the AP that the northern parts of South America may receive more precipitation than usual due to La Niña. La Niña also contributes to an increase in hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

However, according to experts, the current La Niña came later than expected and did not have time to gain strength before the onset of winter. Scientists believe that La Niña will last until April and will not be included in the official observation history if it ends by March.

The Earth experienced three consecutive La Niña phenomena between 2020 and 2023. "We've had three consecutive winters with La Niña conditions, which is unusual because the only time that happened was in 1973-1976," said Michel L'Heureux, a climate scientist at NOAA.

"La Niña tends to last longer and recur more often than El Niño," the expert noted.

Ben Cook, a climatologist at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, warned that the frequency of La Niña events could put additional stress on regions that have recently struggled with drought, such as East Africa.

Addendum

El Niño and La Niña are two opposing climatic phenomena in the Pacific Ocean that affect weather around the world. The trade winds in the Pacific Ocean typically blow from east to west, pushing warm surface waters toward the western ocean.

El Niño occurs when these winds weaken or change direction, causing the waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean - off the coasts of North and South America - to become warmer than usual.

During La Niña, the east-west trade winds strengthen, and warm waters move further west to the coasts of Australia and Southeast Asia. This leads to the "rise" of cold water from the ocean depths, causing sea surface temperatures to become colder on average, especially in North and South America.

Episodes occur periodically every two to seven years and usually last from nine to 12 months.

Both El Niño and La Niña can affect weather patterns around the world. Although each episode is different, La Niña is associated with rainy weather conditions in some parts of the world, such as northern Australia, southeast Africa, and northern Brazil. In addition, some regions may experience increased flooding and a more intense hurricane season.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
chileChile
indonesiaIndonesia
australiaAustralia

