Smuggling conscripts across the border: a member of a criminal gang's “meeting” detained in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The police detained a 24-year-old member of a criminal group who participated in “meetings” to evade service in the Armed Forces. The gang produced forged documents for the illegal travel of conscripts abroad.
On October 16, law enforcement officers detained a criminal gang member in Kyiv who participated in a "meeting" of criminal authorities. At such "meetings" they discussed schemes for evading service in the Armed Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
Reportedly, a 24-year-old resident of Chernihiv region was detained, who, together with other members and leaders of criminal groups, met to make decisions on the production of fake temporary certificates of persons liable for military service, certificates of the military medical commission and documents allowing a person to travel abroad without hindrance and evade service in the Armed Forces.
The money received from such "activities" was used by the group members to fill the "mutual fund" and financially support their convicted accomplices
It is noted that the activities of this and two other criminal groups were eliminated by the police in May this year.
