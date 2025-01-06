Smoke is visible over Russia's Kamensk-Shakhtyn: what is happening near the chemical plant

Heavy smoke is observed in the Russian city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, where a chemical plant that produces fuel for missiles and military warehouses are located. This was stated on Monday, December 6, by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

"Kamensk-Shakhtynsky, Rostov region. Something is smoking strongly," Kovalenko wrote.

The head of the CPD reminded that the Kamensky Combine, a chemical enterprise specializing in the production of fuel for rocket engines (Uragan, Smerch, Tornado-S, Iskander), is located in the city.

There are also military warehouses that are adjacent to the plant, Kovalenko said, adding: "It looks like they may be the ones that are emitting the smoke.

Recall

In December 2024, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted strikes on a military-industrial complex in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia, which produced rocket fuel for ballistic missiles.