03:27 PM • 4818 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10315 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11522 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18600 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14097 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13971 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27915 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32877 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29614 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25278 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45087 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 34101 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40096 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19407 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30131 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18600 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 16780 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30175 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40140 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45134 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 1994 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 12493 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19431 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 27964 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 49143 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10302 views

Andriy Novak, head of the Committee of Economists of Ukraine, stated that reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine is a return to the Soviet economy. He emphasized that in a market economy, the number of pharmacies is determined by consumer demand.

Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced

In a market economy, consumer demand determines the volume of goods and services produced. State intervention in this process would mean a return to the times of the Soviet Union. Andriy Novak, head of the Committee of Economists of Ukraine, expressed this opinion in an exclusive comment to UNN.

The initiative of some deputies to reduce the number of pharmacies smells too strongly, I would say, it smells badly of long-forgotten and past approaches and principles of the communist economy of the Soviet Union.

- said Andriy Novak.

According to him, since the first days of independence, Ukraine has been living in a market economy, where the volume of goods and services produced is determined by the market, i.e., consumer demand.

And, in particular, regarding pharmacies - we currently have exactly as many pharmacies as there is demand for the relevant products in them.

- explained Andriy Novak.

According to him, in a market economy, which is how Ukraine should live, no one can tell businesses what to open and what to close.

This is determined exclusively by the market and consumer demand for certain products, for certain goods and services. Therefore, this initiative (regarding the reduction of the number of pharmacies - ed.) is at least 35 years old. And this should be reminded to those deputies who are currently pushing such an initiative.

- summarized Andriy Novak.

Let's add

Economic expert Oleh Hetman shares a similar opinion.

"Deputies who want to reduce something, the number of economic entities, this is wild, this is North Korea. So these are just absolutely senseless proposals, because we live in a market economy. Economic entities, entrepreneurs, businesses, they themselves will decide what and when to open. This is decided by supply and demand, this is decided by the market," he said in a comment to UNN.

The economist emphasized that if competition is excessive, the number of pharmacies will decrease.

The economist emphasized that if competition is excessive, the number of pharmacies will decrease.

Recall

Ukrainians are negative about the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in the country. People interviewed by UNN journalists believe that such an initiative will not only limit access to medicines, but also lead to an increase in drug prices.

"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 30.10.25, 13:42

Lilia Podolyak

