Sloviansk shelled with two Smerch missiles: death toll rises to three

The number of victims as a result of the enemy shelling of Sloviansk has increased to three. This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, UNN reports.

Details

As Liakh reported, today at approximately 10:00, the enemy launched two MLRS strikes on Sloviansk.

High-rise buildings, private houses, a boiler house, and cars were damaged. Unfortunately, three people died. - added the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

Additionally

As the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported, the Russians shelled the city with two Smerch missiles, hitting a residential area.

At least 3 people died and 1 was injured as a result of today's strike on Sloviansk. - added Filashkin.

Occupiers shelled Sloviansk: one person killed, another wounded