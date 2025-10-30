Occupiers shelled Sloviansk: one person killed, another wounded

The Russian army shelled Sloviansk in Donetsk region, one person was killed and another was wounded, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Sloviansk: as a result of the Russian shelling of the city, 1 person was killed and another was wounded. A fire broke out in a garage. 10 apartment buildings, 2 administrative buildings, a cafe and 4 cars were damaged. - the message says.

Rescuers extinguished all fires.

Occupiers in Donetsk region shot civilians hiding in basements: only one woman survived