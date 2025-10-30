Occupiers shelled Sloviansk: one person killed, another wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of Sloviansk by Russian troops, one person was killed and another was wounded. 10 apartment buildings, 2 administrative buildings, a cafe, and 4 cars were damaged, and a fire broke out in a garage.
Sloviansk: as a result of the Russian shelling of the city, 1 person was killed and another was wounded. A fire broke out in a garage. 10 apartment buildings, 2 administrative buildings, a cafe and 4 cars were damaged.
Rescuers extinguished all fires.
