August 16, 01:32 PM • 26707 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 46561 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 39363 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 43125 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 42635 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 45805 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 237769 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 208667 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 163751 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 151389 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 327101 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 282214 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 287016 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 294816 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 373926 views
Sloviansk hit by two "Italmas" drone strikes, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

On the evening of August 16, Sloviansk was shelled by "Italmas" drones. A woman was injured, and houses in two microdistricts were damaged.

Sloviansk hit by two "Italmas" drone strikes, one injured

On the evening of August 16, Sloviansk (Donetsk region) was subjected to two enemy shellings using "Italmas" drones. This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military-Military Administration, informs UNN.

 "Italmas"Details

He indicated that the first strike was carried out by the occupiers around 6:15 PM.

Railway microdistrict. Private sector. A woman was wounded. Houses were damaged

- wrote Liakh.

According to him, the second strike occurred at 7:30 PM in the Lyman microdistrict. It also affected residential buildings.

Recall

In Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, on August 16, two law enforcement officers died under enemy shelling while performing their official duties. The car in which the police officers were traveling came under enemy fire. As a result of the attack, Roman Penkov, senior district officer of Police Department No. 4 (Sloviansk) of the Kramatorsk District Police Department, and Valentyn Havrysh, police driver of the local police security unit, received fatal injuries.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk