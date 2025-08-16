Sloviansk hit by two "Italmas" drone strikes, one injured

On the evening of August 16, Sloviansk (Donetsk region) was subjected to two enemy shellings using "Italmas" drones. This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military-Military Administration, informs UNN.

He indicated that the first strike was carried out by the occupiers around 6:15 PM.

Railway microdistrict. Private sector. A woman was wounded. Houses were damaged - wrote Liakh.

According to him, the second strike occurred at 7:30 PM in the Lyman microdistrict. It also affected residential buildings.

In Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, on August 16, two law enforcement officers died under enemy shelling while performing their official duties. The car in which the police officers were traveling came under enemy fire. As a result of the attack, Roman Penkov, senior district officer of Police Department No. 4 (Sloviansk) of the Kramatorsk District Police Department, and Valentyn Havrysh, police driver of the local police security unit, received fatal injuries.

