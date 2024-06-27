Slovakia's new president met with Zelensky for the first time: what they talked about

The newly elected President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, who took office this month, met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Pellegrini's post .

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Brussels. According to Pellegrini, he and Zelensky had a "fruitful good-neighborly discussion" during which they recalled the recent joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia.

We discussed my plans for a full visit to Ukraine. I assured my Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia wants a quick and just peace for Ukraine - The Slovak president said.

