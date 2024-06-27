Slovakia's new president met with Zelensky for the first time: what they talked about
Kyiv • UNN
Slovakia's new president, Peter Pellegrini, met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, discussing his plans to visit Ukraine and assuring Zelenskyy of Slovakia's support for a quick and just peace for Kyiv.
The newly elected President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, who took office this month, met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Pellegrini's post .
Details
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Brussels. According to Pellegrini, he and Zelensky had a "fruitful good-neighborly discussion" during which they recalled the recent joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia.
We discussed my plans for a full visit to Ukraine. I assured my Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia wants a quick and just peace for Ukraine
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be held behind closed doors.
Before the NATO Summit: Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Tusk27.06.24, 17:42 • 26268 views