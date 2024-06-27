Slovakia's new president met with Zelensky for the first time: what they talked about

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64552 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72623 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93919 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174571 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220438 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135982 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364276 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180680 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149064 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197640 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 64609 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 59447 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 72677 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 74547 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93969 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4770 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8528 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13741 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35021 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36807 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Slovakia's new president met with Zelensky for the first time: what they talked about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27176 views

Slovakia's new president, Peter Pellegrini, met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, discussing his plans to visit Ukraine and assuring Zelenskyy of Slovakia's support for a quick and just peace for Kyiv.

Slovakia's new president met with Zelensky for the first time: what they talked about

The newly elected President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, who took office this month, met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Pellegrini's post .

Details

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Brussels. According to Pellegrini,  he and Zelensky had a "fruitful good-neighborly discussion" during which they recalled the recent joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia.

We discussed my plans for a full visit to Ukraine. I assured my Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia wants a quick and just peace for Ukraine

- The Slovak president said. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be held behind closed doors.

Before the NATO Summit: Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Tusk27.06.24, 17:42 • 26268 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
European Union
Warsaw
Brussels
Jens Stoltenberg
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40