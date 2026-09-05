Slovakia will summon Russia's ambassador over a strike near its embassy in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Russia struck an SBU building with a jet-powered drone near the Slovak consulate in Kyiv. No employees were injured; the ambassador will be summoned.
Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár condemned the Russian strike on the building of the Security Service of Ukraine, located near the consular section of the Slovak Embassy in Kyiv, and instructed that the Russian ambassador be summoned. This was reported by Slovakia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.
Details
According to Blanár, Russia attacked the SBU building with a jet-powered drone. For security reasons, the consular section of the Slovak Embassy was operating on a limited basis, and there were no people there during the attack.
We strongly condemn today's Russian attack with a jet-powered drone on the building of the Ukrainian security service, which is located near the consular section of the Slovak Embassy in Kyiv
Slovakia will summon the Russian ambassador
Blanár called on Russia to refrain from actions that could threaten the lives and safety of civilians. At the same time, he urged both sides to avoid further escalation.
I have instructed that the Russian ambassador to Slovakia be summoned
According to the Slovak side, there was no immediate threat to the employees of the consular section during the Russian attack.
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