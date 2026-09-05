Slovakia will summon Russia's ambassador over a strike near its embassy in Kyiv

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár condemned the Russian strike on the building of the Security Service of Ukraine, located near the consular section of the Slovak Embassy in Kyiv, and instructed that the Russian ambassador be summoned. This was reported by Slovakia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

According to Blanár, Russia attacked the SBU building with a jet-powered drone. For security reasons, the consular section of the Slovak Embassy was operating on a limited basis, and there were no people there during the attack.

We strongly condemn today's Russian attack with a jet-powered drone on the building of the Ukrainian security service, which is located near the consular section of the Slovak Embassy in Kyiv – the minister said.

Slovakia will summon the Russian ambassador

Blanár called on Russia to refrain from actions that could threaten the lives and safety of civilians. At the same time, he urged both sides to avoid further escalation.

I have instructed that the Russian ambassador to Slovakia be summoned – the head of Slovakia's Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Slovak side, there was no immediate threat to the employees of the consular section during the Russian attack.

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