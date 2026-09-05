Slovakia will summon Russia's ambassador over a strike near its embassy in Kyiv

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
05:59 AM • 1646 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hitsPhotoVideo
04:26 AM • 10757 views
Russians struck Kamianske – 4 people were killed and 5 others injured
02:57 AM • 14301 views
The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services
01:54 AM • 13821 views
Budanov said that he regularly communicated with Prigozhin almost until the Wagner mutiny
01:16 AM • 13127 views
Bessent forecast a collapse in oil prices to $40 after the end of the war with Iran
12:56 AM • 12781 views
In 2027, Ukraine will receive new 155 mm "Marta" self-propelled howitzers to replace Soviet and Western artillery
September 5, 12:17 AM • 11399 views
In Germany, production of thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine has begun—one of them can strike at a distance of 1,500 km
September 4, 11:55 PM • 12481 views
Trump Veiledly Supported the Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – U.S. MediaPhoto
September 4, 11:29 PM • 10182 views
Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalizedVideo
September 4, 10:37 PM • 10565 views
Trump may "give" the Falkland Islands to Argentina to punish Britain over Iran; the Argentine president has already made demands
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
3m/s
75%
743mm
Popular news
Diesel in the US has risen to a historic record, which could make food and goods more expensiveSeptember 4, 09:16 PM • 4720 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 12509 views
The Kremlin removes opponents: in Russia, a popular communist was barred from the election over an alleged photo of NavalnySeptember 4, 10:18 PM • 4116 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 12266 views
DNA of a dangerous virus that raged thousands of years ago was found in medieval manuscriptsSeptember 5, 12:06 AM • 5008 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 40359 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 50593 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 44806 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 39977 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 48446 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
J. D. Vance
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 12361 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 12607 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 26956 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 46832 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 43231 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
The New York Times
Brent Crude
2S22 "Bohdana"

Slovakia will summon Russia's ambassador over a strike near its embassy in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2672 views

Russia struck an SBU building with a jet-powered drone near the Slovak consulate in Kyiv. No employees were injured; the ambassador will be summoned.

Slovakia will summon Russia's ambassador over a strike near its embassy in Kyiv

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár condemned the Russian strike on the building of the Security Service of Ukraine, located near the consular section of the Slovak Embassy in Kyiv, and instructed that the Russian ambassador be summoned. This was reported by Slovakia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

According to Blanár, Russia attacked the SBU building with a jet-powered drone. For security reasons, the consular section of the Slovak Embassy was operating on a limited basis, and there were no people there during the attack.

We strongly condemn today's Russian attack with a jet-powered drone on the building of the Ukrainian security service, which is located near the consular section of the Slovak Embassy in Kyiv

– the minister said.

Slovakia will summon the Russian ambassador

Blanár called on Russia to refrain from actions that could threaten the lives and safety of civilians. At the same time, he urged both sides to avoid further escalation.

I have instructed that the Russian ambassador to Slovakia be summoned

– the head of Slovakia's Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Slovak side, there was no immediate threat to the employees of the consular section during the Russian attack.

Russian strike on the office of SBU chief Poklad — what is known about the condition of the security service chief04.09.26, 18:24 • 5642 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Kyiv