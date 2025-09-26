Slovak Parliament voted to enshrine two genders - male and female - in the Constitution

The Slovak Parliament has approved a draft law that enshrines two sexes – male and female – in the Constitution of the Slovak Republic, reports Aktuality.sk, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, the Slovak Parliament approved a government amendment to the Constitution of the Slovak Republic. It enshrines two sexes – male and female. It will also include a guarantee of equal pay for men and women. The constitutional law also regulates child adoption and the educational process.

"Two sexes – male and female – will be enshrined in the highest law of the state. The new regulation aims to achieve Slovakia's sovereignty in value and cultural-ethical issues," the publication writes.

Of the 99 Slovak lawmakers present at the session, 90 supported the proposal, seven were against, two did not vote, and no one abstained. In addition to coalition members, the amendment was supported by opposition deputies from the KDH club, with the exception of two who did not vote. Three deputies from the "Slovensko", "Za ľudí", "KÚ" clubs also voted "for". Among the coalition deputies, one deputy from Hlas-SD, who was not present, did not support the proposal.

Hungary is preparing to adopt a constitutional amendment that effectively bans LGBTQ+ gatherings