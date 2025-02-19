Slovakia deported Ukrainian for suspected ties to intelligence services

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39356 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64488 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103510 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68611 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115780 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112892 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152312 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Slovakia deported Ukrainian for suspected ties to intelligence services

Slovakia deported Ukrainian for suspected ties to intelligence services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34860 views

A 59-year-old Ukrainian citizen was deported from Slovakia because of his ties to intelligence services and organized crime. He is banned from entering all EU countries for two years.

Law enforcement agencies of Slovakia deported a 59-year-old Ukrainian citizen because of his ties to the special services. This was reported by the Police of the Slovak Republic, UNN reports.

Details

According to official information, the decision was made within the framework of administrative proceedings in accordance with the legislation on the residence of foreigners. 

According to the investigation, the man had ties to special services and organized crime. Based on the evidence gathered, the competent authorities recognized his stay in the country as undesirable, which became the basis for his immediate deportation. 

Along with the forced deportation, the Ukrainian was banned from entering not only Slovakia but all EU countries for two years. Law enforcement officials emphasized that the deportation took place without delay and in full compliance with the law. It was not possible to appeal this decision in court, as the relevant authorities excluded the possibility of appeal, and the defendant in the case did not exercise the right to legal defense. 

The Slovak police said it would continue to fight tough against any form of organized crime and foreign influence that could threaten state security. The agency emphasized that any actions that could destabilize the situation in the country would not be left without a response.

A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded30.01.25, 20:52 • 127358 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

