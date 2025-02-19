Law enforcement agencies of Slovakia deported a 59-year-old Ukrainian citizen because of his ties to the special services. This was reported by the Police of the Slovak Republic, UNN reports.

Details

According to official information, the decision was made within the framework of administrative proceedings in accordance with the legislation on the residence of foreigners.

According to the investigation, the man had ties to special services and organized crime. Based on the evidence gathered, the competent authorities recognized his stay in the country as undesirable, which became the basis for his immediate deportation.

Along with the forced deportation, the Ukrainian was banned from entering not only Slovakia but all EU countries for two years. Law enforcement officials emphasized that the deportation took place without delay and in full compliance with the law. It was not possible to appeal this decision in court, as the relevant authorities excluded the possibility of appeal, and the defendant in the case did not exercise the right to legal defense.

The Slovak police said it would continue to fight tough against any form of organized crime and foreign influence that could threaten state security. The agency emphasized that any actions that could destabilize the situation in the country would not be left without a response.

A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded