Slovak president-elect talks to wounded Fico

Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini said that he was able to speak with wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico. The president said that Fico had miraculously escaped death. This was reported by Aktuality, according to UNN.

It was a very personal conversation. We've known each other for over twenty years, so it's understandable. He was very tired and in a serious health condition. We talked about how glad I was that he had survived and that I wished him a speedy recovery, - Pellegrini said.

Details

He wished Prime Minister Fico a lot of strength.

After a short visit to Robert Fico, I have to state that his health condition remains serious, - Pellegrini said after a short visit to the Prime Minister.

Pellegrini called on citizens to cooperate and understand each other in order to prevent an escalation of tensions.

Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: xenophobia and the Russian trace

"Political hatred or disagreement with the policies of a party or a person led to an assassination attempt. The Prime Minister miraculously escaped death. It was enough that the gunshot wounds were a few centimeters away, and today we would have to talk about other things," Pellegrini said.

He also called on citizens to renounce violence.