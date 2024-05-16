Slovak PM's attacker faces 25 years to life in prison - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81218 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107358 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150215 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154254 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250507 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174186 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165440 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225996 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39859 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31793 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64173 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32354 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58289 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250507 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225996 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212050 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237793 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224594 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81218 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58289 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64173 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112938 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113837 views
Slovak PM's attacker faces 25 years to life in prison - media

Slovak PM's attacker faces 25 years to life in prison - media

 • 20181 views

The 71-year-old writer faces 25 years to life in prison for the premeditated attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Police have charged the gunman who shot at Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15 with premeditated attempted murder. 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dennikn.

Details 

The fact that the attacker acted out of revenge and against a representative of the authorities, i.e. a protected person, will be an aggravating circumstance that may affect the verdict. 

The man is being held in a police cell at the National Criminal Agency in Nitra.

After the attack, a video appeared in which the attacker said that he did not agree with the government's policy. The publication writes that the recording was apparently made at a police station. The police have not yet commented on how such a leak could have occurred.

On Wednesday evening, Interior and Defense Ministers Matusz Szutai Estok and Robert Kalyniak also reported on the political motivation for the attack.

Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: xenophobia and the Russian trace16.05.24, 12:35 • 487040 views

Recall 

A pensioner shot at Slovakia's prime minister  on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting ended and Fico went to greet people waiting for him in the square. 

As noted, the man was shooting from a legal weapon. According to currently available information, he made five shots at the prime minister. As a result, Robert Fico sustained multiple injuries. The shooter wounded him in the stomach and left arm. 

The Prime Minister was operated on in the hospital for five hours. He is currently in intensive care, his condition is serious but stable.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
robert-ficoRobert Fico

