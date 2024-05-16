Slovak PM's attacker faces 25 years to life in prison - media

Police have charged the gunman who shot at Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15 with premeditated attempted murder. 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dennikn.

Details

The fact that the attacker acted out of revenge and against a representative of the authorities, i.e. a protected person, will be an aggravating circumstance that may affect the verdict.

The man is being held in a police cell at the National Criminal Agency in Nitra.

After the attack, a video appeared in which the attacker said that he did not agree with the government's policy. The publication writes that the recording was apparently made at a police station. The police have not yet commented on how such a leak could have occurred.

On Wednesday evening, Interior and Defense Ministers Matusz Szutai Estok and Robert Kalyniak also reported on the political motivation for the attack.

Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: xenophobia and the Russian trace

Recall

A pensioner shot at Slovakia's prime minister on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting ended and Fico went to greet people waiting for him in the square.

As noted, the man was shooting from a legal weapon. According to currently available information, he made five shots at the prime minister. As a result, Robert Fico sustained multiple injuries. The shooter wounded him in the stomach and left arm.

The Prime Minister was operated on in the hospital for five hours. He is currently in intensive care, his condition is serious but stable.