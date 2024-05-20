Slovak doctors tell about Fico's condition after the assassination attempt

Doctors have reported an improvement in the condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was wounded in an assassination attempt on May 15. This was reported by Aktuality, according to UNN.

Details

Roosevelt Hospital on Monday morning gave a brief statement on the current condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

After today's consultation, the patient's condition is stable. Clinically, his condition is improving, he is communicating, and his inflammatory parameters are slowly decreasing. The Prime Minister remains under our supervision. - the doctors said.

It is noted that the issue of transferring the Prime Minister to another medical institution is not yet being considered.

Prime Minister Fico has been in Roosevelt Hospital since Wednesday. He was taken there by helicopter after being shot several times by a 71-year-old man from Levice. The attack took place after a government retreat in the town of Handlova.

Recall

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting at a government meeting and taken to the hospital.