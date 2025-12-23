Slovak court halts Fico's controversial initiative to abolish whistleblower protection

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 9534 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 9798 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 12838 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 10139 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 13167 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20214 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36360 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52182 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 80548 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44722 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.7m/s
75%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 31214 views
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISWDecember 23, 04:30 AM • 6532 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 32032 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 16759 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 10376 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 9524 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 12831 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 80543 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 60122 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 88515 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 6060 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 10427 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 21548 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 23913 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46373 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
Film

Slovak court halts Fico's controversial initiative to abolish whistleblower protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The Supreme Court of Slovakia has temporarily suspended controversial legislation that abolishes the national whistleblower protection office. This decision is an important step in ensuring the rule of law in Slovakia, as the new law was deemed too controversial.

Slovak court halts Fico's controversial initiative to abolish whistleblower protection

The left-populist government of Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered a setback after the Slovak Supreme Court temporarily suspended a controversial law that abolishes the national whistleblower protection office, UNN reports with reference to POLITICO.

"The Constitutional Court's decision confirms that the new law is so controversial that it was necessary to suspend its operation. We consider today's decision an important event in ensuring the rule of law in Slovakia," the whistleblower protection office told POLITICO. The decision came into force on Tuesday.

This decision suspends the controversial law, which would otherwise have come into force on January 1, 2026, until the court reviews its constitutionality.

Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs12.12.25, 05:58 • 34139 views

The publication notes that since returning to power in 2023 for a fourth term, Fico's Smer party has taken steps to eliminate anti-corruption institutions, including the abolition of the Special Prosecutor's Office, which dealt with high-profile corruption cases, and the disbandment of NAKA, an elite police unit that dealt with organized crime. The ruling coalition has also introduced harsh measures against independent media and amended the constitution to give Slovak national law precedence over EU law in "cultural and ethical matters."

The Fico administration, which bypassed a presidential veto after using an accelerated procedure to push through the bill, is not backing down in the dispute over the whistleblower office. "For now, this is only a decision to suspend... We are convinced that the Constitutional Court will confirm that the law is correct and it will come into force," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

The government's plan is to replace the office with a new institution whose leadership will be politically appointed. This move will shorten the term of the current director and weaken whistleblower protection.

"It was a shock because it was not discussed, consulted, or even announced in any way beforehand. And in my first reaction, I called it the most blatant political interference in the activities of an independent state institution that I can imagine," Zuzana Dlugošová, head of the whistleblower protection office, told POLITICO.

She warned that with weakened protection, whistleblowers would be "less willing to help the state expose violations of EU law and fraud related to European funds, which are significant in Slovakia."

Hungary, US, and Slovakia against Ukraine's NATO membership - Rutte18.12.25, 17:51 • 3691 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Robert Fico
Slovakia