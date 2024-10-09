Situation in the area of Vovchansk is tense but under control - Sergeant Kryzhanivskyi

The situation near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region is tense but under control. The defense forces are detecting and destroying the occupiers on the approaches. This was reported by the chief sergeant of the 4th detachment of the 71st separate hunting brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kryzhanivsky during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the area of our unit's responsibility near Vovchansk, the situation is tense but controlled. The enemy is using small unit tactics, constantly conducting reconnaissance with reconnaissance drones, using FPV drones and artillery. However, thanks to the joint efforts of our units, intelligence, UAVs, we observe the enemy on the approaches and destroy them without giving them a chance to succeed - Kryzhanivsky said.

Ruins: Kovalenko shows what Russia did to Vovchansk

When asked what the fighting in Vovchansk looks like now in a completely destroyed city, Kryzhanivsky answered:

"The enemy is using a large number of manpower and armored vehicles, but due to the coordinated actions of our units, we detect them on the outskirts, destroy them before they can even get an extra meter on our land. That is why in today's conditions our fighters are steadfastly holding the defense and continue to fight the enemy."

Addendum

On September 30, Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Kharkiv military industrial complex, reported that the situation at the Vovchansk aggregate plant was difficult and tense, as the plant became the enemy's No. 1 target after it was liberated from the occupiers.