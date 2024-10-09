Situation in the area of Vovchansk is tense but under control - Sergeant Kryzhanivskyi

ukenru
11:19 PM • 52390 views

08:24 PM • 101798 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164465 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136441 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142329 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138654 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180996 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112028 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171817 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104726 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94145 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108641 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110747 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38619 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 45989 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164465 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180996 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188194 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141248 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141353 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146110 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137572 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154492 views
Situation in the area of Vovchansk is tense but under control - Sergeant Kryzhanivskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12873 views

The chief sergeant of the 71st Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a tense but controlled situation in the area of Vovchansk. Ukrainian forces are detecting and destroying the enemy on the outskirts, preventing them from advancing.

The situation near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region is tense but under control. The defense forces are detecting and destroying the occupiers on the approaches. This was reported by the chief sergeant of the 4th detachment of the 71st separate hunting brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kryzhanivsky during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN. 

In the area of our unit's responsibility near Vovchansk, the situation is tense but controlled. The enemy is using small unit tactics, constantly conducting reconnaissance with reconnaissance drones, using FPV drones and artillery. However, thanks to the joint efforts of our units, intelligence, UAVs, we observe the enemy on the approaches and destroy them without giving them a chance to succeed

- Kryzhanivsky said. 

Ruins: Kovalenko shows what Russia did to Vovchansk

When asked what the fighting in Vovchansk looks like now in a completely destroyed city, Kryzhanivsky answered:

"The enemy is using a large number of manpower and armored vehicles, but due to the coordinated actions of our units, we detect them on the outskirts, destroy them before they can even get an extra meter on our land. That is why in today's conditions our fighters are steadfastly holding the defense and continue to fight the enemy." 

Addendum

On September 30, Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Kharkiv military industrial complex, reported that the situation at the Vovchansk aggregate plant was difficult and tense, as the plant became the enemy's No. 1 target after it was liberated from the occupiers.

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

