Ruins: Kovalenko shows what Russia did to Vovchansk

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko showed how Vovchansk, which was destroyed by Russians, looks like now, UNN reports.

"This is what the Russians did to Vovchansk," Kovalenko captioned the photos.

The photo shows that the city of Vovchansk has turned into ruins.

Addendum

Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv military unit, reported on September 30 that the situation at the Vovchansk aggregate plant was difficult and tense, as the plant became the enemy's No. 1 target after it was liberated from the occupiers.