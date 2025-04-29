Situation at the front: 125 combat clashes, 70 enemy airstrikes - General Staff

$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
03:28 PM • 71557 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

03:14 PM • 73829 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60304 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86466 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 83307 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75961 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 71118 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145490 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143856 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125165 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71017 views

russia is "preparing something" in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 13996 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 13918 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 26817 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 57796 views
"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58112 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
03:28 PM • 71557 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145490 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143856 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125165 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57358 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74983 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72504 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178227 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89203 views
Situation at the front: 125 combat clashes, 70 enemy airstrikes - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

During the day, the occupiers launched 70 air strikes, using 129 KABs, 1112 kamikaze drones, and carried out almost 4500 shellings. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsky direction, where 51 assaults took place.

Situation at the front: 125 combat clashes, 70 enemy airstrikes - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on April 29, there have been 125 combat clashes on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the occupiers launched 70 air strikes, using 129 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1112 kamikaze drones and carried out almost four and a half thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped one enemy attack towards Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out nine assaults on the positions of our defenders near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruzlyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and three more battles are still ongoing.

In the Liman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka. To date, five more battles remain unfinished.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three assaults on the positions of our units near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"29.04.25, 05:17 • 36311 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat clashes have been recorded in the directions of Maiske, Predtechine, Bila Hora and in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces six times. The occupiers focused their main efforts on the offensive near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske and in the direction of Diliivka. There is currently a battle going on.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 51 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka. Nine battles are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 359 occupiers, 179 of them - irrevocably. A combat armored vehicle, BM-21 MLRS, 19 vehicles, nine motorcycles, a mortar, a repeater, a satellite communication terminal and 16 UAVs were also destroyed. A tank, three cars and an enemy motorcycle were also damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 12 times near Kostyantynopol, Burlatske, Privilne, Rivnopil and in the direction of Odradne. Our defenders successfully stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action, without success.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and six battles are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes using 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 220 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff summarized.

Let us remind you

Military personnel of the TCC without combat experience and without restrictions on health status will be sent to units that are fighting. Wounded soldiers who are unfit for service in combat units will be appointed to their places. This decision was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

European Commission: only Ukraine has the right to determine the terms of negotiations with Russia29.04.25, 16:10 • 3818 views

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
