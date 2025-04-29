Situation at the front: 125 combat clashes, 70 enemy airstrikes - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on April 29, there have been 125 combat clashes on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the occupiers launched 70 air strikes, using 129 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1112 kamikaze drones and carried out almost four and a half thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped one enemy attack towards Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out nine assaults on the positions of our defenders near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruzlyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and three more battles are still ongoing.

In the Liman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka. To date, five more battles remain unfinished.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three assaults on the positions of our units near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat clashes have been recorded in the directions of Maiske, Predtechine, Bila Hora and in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces six times. The occupiers focused their main efforts on the offensive near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske and in the direction of Diliivka. There is currently a battle going on.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 51 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka. Nine battles are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 359 occupiers, 179 of them - irrevocably. A combat armored vehicle, BM-21 MLRS, 19 vehicles, nine motorcycles, a mortar, a repeater, a satellite communication terminal and 16 UAVs were also destroyed. A tank, three cars and an enemy motorcycle were also damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 12 times near Kostyantynopol, Burlatske, Privilne, Rivnopil and in the direction of Odradne. Our defenders successfully stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action, without success.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and six battles are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes using 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 220 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff summarized.

