TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

European Commission: only Ukraine has the right to determine the terms of negotiations with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 1950 views

Ukraine has the right to decide under what conditions and in what format to negotiate with Russia. Brussels supports this position, emphasizing the sovereignty of Ukraine.

European Commission: only Ukraine has the right to determine the terms of negotiations with Russia

Only Ukraine should decide on what terms and in what type of negotiations with Russia it will participate.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper during a briefing on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Details

Asked how Brussels views possible direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, Hipper said that Ukraine should decide on the terms of the negotiations.

Here our position is also clear. It is Ukraine that should decide in what type of negotiations it will participate and on what terms,

- said the spokeswoman.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is waiting for "signals" from Ukraine regarding "readiness for direct negotiations." He noted that Moscow "does not see" "readiness for direct negotiations" on the part of Kyiv. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
European Commission
Ukraine
Kyiv
