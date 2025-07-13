Sinner defeats Alcaraz at Wimbledon, winning historic title

The world's number one male tennis player, Jannik Sinner, has won Wimbledon. In the final match, the Italian defeated the world's second-ranked player, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, UNN reports.

The match lasted 3 hours and 6 minutes and ended with a score of 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4 in favor of Sinner.

During the match, the Italian served 8 aces, made 2 double faults, and 4 breaks. Alcaraz hit 15 aces, made 7 serving errors, and 7 breaks.

It should be added that the opponents played their thirteenth head-to-head match: the Italian won for the fifth time and took revenge for his defeat by Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final.

Sinner played in the Wimbledon final for the first time and won his 5th Grand Slam title, becoming the first Italian to win the British major.

In early 2025, WADA disqualified Jannik Sinner for the period from February 9 to May 4, 2025, due to the detection of clostebol. The tennis player was supposed to return to training on April 13, 2025.

