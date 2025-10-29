$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4926 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6856 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 14481 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 12899 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51323 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 43254 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 44543 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113533 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 58947 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54073 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South KoreaOctober 29, 04:30 AM • 38941 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 53742 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32665 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24461 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions08:48 AM • 12927 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4926 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 14481 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 12720 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51323 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 54170 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24817 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 33011 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 29658 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 31892 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 39278 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Mushrooms
Forbes

Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6916 views

In the first 9 months of 2025, the Bureau of Economic Security sent 23 criminal proceedings concerning illegal gambling to court. Also, during this period, 213 tax evasion cases were sent to court.

Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024

In the first 9 months of 2025, the Bureau of Economic Security sent 23 criminal proceedings to court in cases of illegal activities related to the organization or conduct of gambling. Also, during this period, 213 cases related to tax evasion were sent to court, the BEB reported in response to a request from a UNN journalist.

Details

In the first 9 months of 2025, BEB detectives sent 23 criminal proceedings to court under Article 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal activities related to the organization or conduct of gambling, lotteries)

- reported the BEB.

The Bureau of Economic Security also reported that in the 12 months of 2023, BEB detectives sent three criminal proceedings to court related to the illegal organization or conduct of gambling or lotteries. In addition, in the 12 months of 2024, 23 criminal proceedings of this category were sent to court.

The response to the request also states that in the first 9 months of 2025, BEB detectives sent 213 criminal proceedings related to tax evasion to court.

The BEB also reported that in total, in the 12 months of 2023, BEB detectives sent 63 criminal proceedings to court under Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments)". In the 12 months of 2024, 142 criminal proceedings under the same article were also sent to court.

Addition

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of one of the enterprises, who is suspected of evading taxes amounting to UAH 30 million during the supply of protective structures.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the BEB stopped the activities of an organized group that managed a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments in Kyiv. About 200 units of computer equipment and other evidence were seized, and the organizer and accomplices were notified of suspicion.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Kyiv