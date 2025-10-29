Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024

In the first 9 months of 2025, the Bureau of Economic Security sent 23 criminal proceedings to court in cases of illegal activities related to the organization or conduct of gambling. Also, during this period, 213 cases related to tax evasion were sent to court, the BEB reported in response to a request from a UNN journalist.

Details

In the first 9 months of 2025, BEB detectives sent 23 criminal proceedings to court under Article 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal activities related to the organization or conduct of gambling, lotteries) - reported the BEB.

The Bureau of Economic Security also reported that in the 12 months of 2023, BEB detectives sent three criminal proceedings to court related to the illegal organization or conduct of gambling or lotteries. In addition, in the 12 months of 2024, 23 criminal proceedings of this category were sent to court.

The response to the request also states that in the first 9 months of 2025, BEB detectives sent 213 criminal proceedings related to tax evasion to court.

The BEB also reported that in total, in the 12 months of 2023, BEB detectives sent 63 criminal proceedings to court under Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments)". In the 12 months of 2024, 142 criminal proceedings under the same article were also sent to court.

Addition

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of one of the enterprises, who is suspected of evading taxes amounting to UAH 30 million during the supply of protective structures.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the BEB stopped the activities of an organized group that managed a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments in Kyiv. About 200 units of computer equipment and other evidence were seized, and the organizer and accomplices were notified of suspicion.