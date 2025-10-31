Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has launched over 160 attacks on Russia's fuel infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of this year, Ukrainian military forces have carried out over 160 attacks on the enemy's fuel infrastructure. Hundreds of operations have also been conducted against the Russian war machine, as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Separately, I want to thank our soldiers for the long-range sanctions against Russia, which include more than 160 strikes on the enemy's fuel infrastructure since the beginning of this year alone. And hundreds more operations were carried out directly against their war machine. - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President also thanked the special services, intelligence, and the army for their coordinated strikes against the enemy.

I thank all our special services for this: the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence, the army. Ukrainians are most successful when they act together and coordinate their goals. - the head of state announced.

Addition

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists and companies supporting the Russian military-industrial complex, including residents of Russia, China, and Iran.