Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 5370 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
12:56 PM • 16547 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
11:24 AM • 26600 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
09:55 AM • 40333 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 89067 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
June 16, 07:14 AM • 61765 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 65799 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
June 16, 06:27 AM • 57692 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54934 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76277 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have hit almost 20,000 units of the occupiers' vehicles - Syrsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

According to Syrsky, since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have hit 19,421 units of the occupiers' vehicles. This greatly complicates the enemy's logistics.

Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have hit almost 20,000 units of the occupiers' vehicles - Syrsky

Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have hit 19,421 units of Russian vehicles. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook, reports UNN.

We are destroying the logistics of the Russian army. Since the beginning of the year alone, our soldiers have hit almost 20,000 units of the occupiers' vehicles (19,421). This is thousands of tons of destroyed ammunition, equipment and fuel that burned down without reaching the enemy 

- Syrskyi wrote.

Let us remind you

Two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and North-Slobozhansky directions, introduced after the enemy's activation on the Sumy border, and the Kursk directions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Kursk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Facebook
