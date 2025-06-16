Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have hit almost 20,000 units of the occupiers' vehicles - Syrsky

Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have hit 19,421 units of Russian vehicles. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook, reports UNN.

We are destroying the logistics of the Russian army. Since the beginning of the year alone, our soldiers have hit almost 20,000 units of the occupiers' vehicles (19,421). This is thousands of tons of destroyed ammunition, equipment and fuel that burned down without reaching the enemy - Syrskyi wrote.

Let us remind you

Two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and North-Slobozhansky directions, introduced after the enemy's activation on the Sumy border, and the Kursk directions.