Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,000 Ukrainians have received housing loans under the "eOselia" program - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Under the "eOselia" program, since the beginning of 2025, 2,334 Ukrainians have received mortgage loans for more than UAH 4.3 billion. In total, more than 17,000 families have purchased housing for more than UAH 28 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,000 Ukrainians have received housing loans under the "eOselia" program - Ministry of Economy

Since the beginning of 2025, 2,334 Ukrainians have already used the "eOselia" program and received mortgage loans for more than UAH 4.3 billion. Over the entire period of the "eOselia" program, more than 17,000 Ukrainian families have purchased housing, and the total amount of loans issued has exceeded UAH 28 billion. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Andriy Telyupa, reports UNN.

Details

The eOselia program has flexible and favorable conditions for obtaining a loan to purchase your own home. Over the entire period of the program, 17,174 Ukrainian families have already purchased separate housing. The total amount of loans received for the entire period is more than UAH 28.3 billion.

- he noted.

Telyupa said that servicemen and law enforcement officers, doctors, teachers, scientists and members of their families can take advantage of a preferential rate of 3%. For other categories of citizens, including combatants, veterans and internally displaced persons, the mortgage rate is 7%.

Last week, 110 loans were issued for UAH 195 million. Among them, loans at 3% were received by:

26 servicemen and law enforcement officers;

  • 6 doctors;
    • 2 teachers;
      • 4 scientists.

        Loans at 7% were received by:

        • 54 Ukrainians without their own housing;
          • 14 displaced persons;
            • 4 veterans.

              Most loans were issued in the Kyiv region (36) and in the capital (30). For the most part, Ukrainians bought housing in new buildings, as well as in the secondary market. In particular, 70 loans were issued for housing in the first sale (11 of them at the construction stage), and 40 loans for housing in the secondary market.

              Alona Utkina

              Alona Utkina

              Real Estate
              Kyiv Oblast
              Ukraine
              Kyiv
