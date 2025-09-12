Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat engagements and thousands of enemy strikes have been recorded at the front - General Staff

$41.210.09
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 12747 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 23695 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 15313 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 13876 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 20517 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14024 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16110 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14255 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14290 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYPSeptember 11, 12:58 PM • 4128 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"September 11, 01:02 PM • 11893 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 11499 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countriesSeptember 11, 03:13 PM • 10571 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsider06:35 PM • 7110 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 23696 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 20518 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 34065 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 49331 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 109876 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Alexander Stubb
Timothy Snyder
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 11534 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 34065 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 24556 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 32626 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 97575 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18

Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat engagements and thousands of enemy strikes have been recorded at the front - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On September 11, 141 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops launched 56 airstrikes, dropping 90 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 1729 drone strikes and 3257 shellings.

Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat engagements and thousands of enemy strikes have been recorded at the front - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, September 11, there have been 141 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops. The enemy launched 56 air strikes, dropping 90 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1729 kamikaze drone attacks, and 3257 shellings of our troops' positions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 141 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were two attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 70 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and in the direction of Otradne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 24 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Yampil, Shandryholove, and Drobycheve. 

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts to advance on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one enemy attack in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Rusyn, Yar, Mayak, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 32 attempts to push back our units. Activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Promin, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlement of Pokrovsk. 

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 24 times near the settlements of Pidddubne, Yalta, Sosnivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Poltavka, and in the direction of Novoivanivka. 

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders, while also launching air strikes on Otradokamyanka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. At the same time, the enemy is trying to copy Ukrainian developments, particularly in the field of interceptor drones.  

Two Russian FPV drones hit an energy facility in a frontline city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast10.09.25, 18:09 • 3650 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine