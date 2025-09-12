Since the beginning of the day, 141 combat engagements and thousands of enemy strikes have been recorded at the front - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, September 11, there have been 141 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops. The enemy launched 56 air strikes, dropping 90 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1729 kamikaze drone attacks, and 3257 shellings of our troops' positions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 141 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were two attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 70 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and in the direction of Otradne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 24 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Yampil, Shandryholove, and Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts to advance on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one enemy attack in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Rusyn, Yar, Mayak, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 32 attempts to push back our units. Activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Promin, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlement of Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 24 times near the settlements of Pidddubne, Yalta, Sosnivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Poltavka, and in the direction of Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders, while also launching air strikes on Otradokamyanka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. At the same time, the enemy is trying to copy Ukrainian developments, particularly in the field of interceptor drones.

