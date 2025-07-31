Since the beginning of the day, 124 clashes have been recorded at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of Thursday, July 31, 124 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army launched 36 air strikes, using 66 guided bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated July 31, 2025.

According to operational information as of 22:00, 124 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

Today, the occupiers launched 36 air strikes, using 66 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,449 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,410 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve Russian attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropped a total of 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 304 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems. - the report says.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions twenty-eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Yampil, Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of Hryhorivka and Stupochky. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements have been recorded so far.

The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements: Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense thirty-seven times in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novopidhorne.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized eighty-eight occupiers, fifty-two of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, two motorcycles, a UAV control point, two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, and an occupier's cannon was damaged. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seventeen times in the areas of the settlements: Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Myrny, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Novopil, and in the direction of the settlement of Temirivka. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

On July 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian statements about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

