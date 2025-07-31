Since the beginning of the day, 124 clashes have been recorded at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 26492 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 44589 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 123000 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 67252 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 72487 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 69604 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 239469 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 276479 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113608 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97758 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
78%
746mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideoJuly 31, 11:54 AM • 21482 views
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 10251 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 24703 views
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 15Photo04:52 PM • 5622 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio07:21 PM • 11074 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 24708 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 26493 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 239469 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 276479 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 202420 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 5306 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 24705 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 133268 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 194078 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 249190 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
WhatsApp

Since the beginning of the day, 124 clashes have been recorded at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

124 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army launched 36 air strikes, using 66 guided bombs and 1449 kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day, 124 clashes have been recorded at the front: the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of Thursday, July 31, 124 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army launched 36 air strikes, using 66 guided bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated July 31, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 124 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

Today, the occupiers launched 36 air strikes, using 66 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,449 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,410 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve Russian attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropped a total of 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 304 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

- the report says.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions twenty-eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Yampil, Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of Hryhorivka and Stupochky. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements have been recorded so far.

The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements: Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense thirty-seven times in the areas of the settlements: Poltavka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novopidhorne.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized eighty-eight occupiers, fifty-two of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, two motorcycles, a UAV control point, two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, and an occupier's cannon was damaged.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seventeen times in the areas of the settlements: Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Myrny, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Novopil, and in the direction of the settlement of Temirivka. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Recall

On July 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian statements about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

Defense Forces refuted the occupation of Kamianske and reported on the situation in the area 31.07.25, 16:10 • 2630 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine