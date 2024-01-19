Since December, 9 people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine

From December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, 103 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded, resulting in the deaths of 9 people. This was reported by the Ministry of Health , UNN reports.

Details

Of the 103 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning recorded since December 2023, 47 occurred in the first half of January 2024, 6 of which were fatal. The report says that carbon monoxide incidents are often caused by fires caused by violations of the rules for the installation and operation of stoves and heaters.

In December 2023 alone, about 650 cases of such fires were recorded, which is 20% of the total number of fires. In total, 3,205 fires occurred in Ukraine last December, including 2,181 in the residential sector.

Rescuers managed to save 179 people, but the fire claimed the lives of 218 Ukrainians, including 7 children. However, compared to the same period in 2022, the number of fires decreased by about 40%.

Recall

On January 16, it was reported that the number of cases of carbon monoxide poisoningwas increasing in Ukraine, with the latest victims being a 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman in Mykolaiv region, allegedly due to a faulty heating system.

On the eve of January 15, a family with a 4-year-old child died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in Chernihiv region.