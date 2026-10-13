Simplifying VAT administration — the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the first reading

$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
11:13 AM • 1952 views
Russian attack destroyed building of Rivne State University of the Humanities; students were in a shelter - Ministry of EducationPhoto
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 15339 views
Medical errors and compensation for harm to patients: why lawyers and lawmakers criticize Draft Law No. 16110Photo
08:38 AM • 16560 views
In Kharkiv, the body of another person was recovered from beneath the rubble of a residential building
06:51 AM • 30923 views
Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions
05:39 AM • 35393 views
Growth after slowdown: IMF updates forecast for Ukraine’s economy
October 13, 04:12 AM • 36975 views
In Kharkiv, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a destroyed building
October 12, 11:21 PM • 44874 views
Strike on Kharkiv: Number of injured rises to 11Video
October 12, 10:19 PM • 43994 views
Zelenskyy needs to be convinced; Putin is more interested in a peace deal — Trump
October 12, 08:32 PM • 40125 views
Explosions without an air-raid alert in Kyiv — "Flash" urged people not to draw hasty conclusions regarding the sharing of intelligence
October 12, 08:24 PM • 34067 views
Russians struck a transport facility and a warehouse in Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
68%
756mm
Popular news
The French Navy detained a sanctioned tanker from russia’s shadow fleetPhotoOctober 13, 01:56 AM • 17502 views
The Kremlin’s proposal for a one-day ceasefire is effectively Moscow’s refusal of Kyiv — ISWOctober 13, 03:30 AM • 8672 views
China has caused luxury giant LVMH’s sales to plunge06:09 AM • 36197 views
Russia has been attacking almost continuously since the night; 14 people injured after "Shahed" strike on central RivnePhotoVideo08:49 AM • 17847 views
Four Years of Energy Warfare: How Russian Strikes Have Changed Ukraine’s Energy System and How Much Its Restoration Will Cost09:50 AM • 14047 views
Publications
Medical errors and compensation for harm to patients: why lawyers and lawmakers criticize Draft Law No. 16110Photo
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 15353 views
Four Years of Energy Warfare: How Russian Strikes Have Changed Ukraine’s Energy System and How Much Its Restoration Will Cost09:50 AM • 14167 views
Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoPhotoOctober 12, 01:51 PM • 90789 views
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions LeagueOctober 12, 01:17 PM • 75134 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
Exclusive
October 12, 12:50 PM • 75390 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Butenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Rivne
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the United States, a man was thrown from a roller coaster and died in the crash10:07 AM • 7204 views
China has caused luxury giant LVMH’s sales to plunge06:09 AM • 36295 views
Meta unveiled the most powerful AI models, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full, and the company's shares began to riseOctober 12, 07:26 PM • 42125 views
The new film "Digger" starring Tom Cruise could become one of the biggest flops in cinema historyOctober 12, 06:51 PM • 41684 views
Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Republicans retain control of Congress — what is at stakeOctober 12, 04:52 PM • 42812 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Gold
Diia (service)
Heating

Simplifying VAT administration — the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the first reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on simplifying VAT administration. The audit threshold is proposed to be raised to UAH 1 million, while individual entrepreneurs would be allowed to choose the reporting period.

Simplifying VAT administration — the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill that simplifies VAT administration. The document provides for raising the threshold for unscheduled tax audits from UAH 100,000 to UAH 1 million, and also allows individual entrepreneurs who are VAT payers to independently choose their reporting period. UNN reports this, citing a parliamentary session.

Details

Draft Law No. 16037-d "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine Regarding the Simplification of Value Added Tax Administration" was adopted as a basis by 264 lawmakers. 

Under the draft law, it is proposed to increase the threshold amount constituting grounds for conducting a documentary unscheduled audit concerning a VAT payer's declaration.

Currently, a documentary unscheduled audit is conducted when at least one of the following grounds exists, in particular: the taxpayer has submitted a declaration claiming a value-added tax refund from the budget and/or reporting a negative value for value-added tax exceeding UAH 100,000.

The bill proposes raising this amount to UAH 1 million.

It is also proposed to allow individual entrepreneurs registered as VAT payers to independently choose their reporting period: a month or a quarter.

For individual entrepreneurs wishing to choose a quarterly reporting (tax) period who submit the relevant application within 15 calendar days of registering as a taxpayer, the first reporting (tax) period is the period that begins on the date of such registration and ends on the last day of the first full calendar quarter.

The reporting (tax) period is changed by submitting an application to choose a reporting (tax) period.

Reminder

Since August 14, a new stage of bank monitoring of transactions involving newly established and long-inactive individual entrepreneurs and legal entities has come into effect in Ukraine. The enhanced monitoring will apply to new and "dormant" individual entrepreneurs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Laws
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine